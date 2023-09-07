Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS DUOS
Complete the duo. (e.g., Adam and ____. Answer: Eve.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Abbott and ____.
Answer________
2. Barbie and ____.
Answer________
3. Bonnie and ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Gilbert and _____.
Answer________
5. Bert and ____.
Answer________
6. Hansel and ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Castor and ____.
Answer________
8. Laurel and _____.
Answer________
9. Michelson and ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Costello. 2. Ken. 3. Clyde. 4. Sullivan. 5. Ernie. 6. Gretel. 7. Pollux. 8. Hardy. 9. Morley.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
