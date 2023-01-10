Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PALINDROMES
Palindrome words read the same forward and backward. Complete the sentence with a one-word palindrome. (e.g., We agreed to meet for lunch at ____. Answer: Noon.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A game of tennis requires a perfectly _____ playing area.
Answer________
2. The doctor will probably _____ you to a specialist.
Answer________
3. She prefers you call her “Mrs.” Please do not refer to her as _____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A typical Inuit _____ is made of skins stretched over a frame of wood.
Answer________
5. Most citizens feel that it is their ____ duty to vote in elections.
Answer________
6. The tower was able to track the airplane by _____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Her first set of novels were family ____ set in Texas.
Answer________
8. Both ____ should receive equal pay for equal work.
Answer________
9. The belief in one God is a central ____ of the religion.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Level. 2. Refer. 3. Madam. 4. Kayak. 5. Civic. 6. Radar. 7. Sagas. 8. Sexes. 9. Tenet.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
