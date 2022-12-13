Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTMAS ANAGRAMS
Rearrange the letters in the word to create a word related to Christmas. (e.g., Angles. Answer: Angels.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Lone
Answer________
2. Rats
Answer________
3. Satan
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Coral
Answer________
5. Owns
Answer________
6. Glean
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Listen
Answer________
8. German
Answer________
9. Serpents
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1.Noel. 2. Star. 3. Santa. 4. Carol. 5. Snow. 6. Angel. 7. Tinsel. 8. Manger. 9. Presents.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
