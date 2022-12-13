Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CHRISTMAS ANAGRAMS

Rearrange the letters in the word to create a word related to Christmas. (e.g., Angles. Answer: Angels.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Lone

Answer________

2. Rats

Answer________

3. Satan

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Coral

Answer________

5. Owns

Answer________

6. Glean

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Listen

Answer________

8. German

Answer________

9. Serpents

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1.Noel. 2. Star. 3. Santa. 4. Carol. 5. Snow. 6. Angel. 7. Tinsel. 8. Manger. 9. Presents.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you