Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POPULAR PLAYS
Provide one word to complete the title of the play. (e.g., "Our ____," by Thornton Wilder. Answer: Town.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Death of a ____," by Arthur Miller
Answer________
2. "A Streetcar Named ____," by Tennessee Williams
Answer________
3. "Who's Afraid of Virginia ____," by Edward Ablee
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Long Day's Journey Into ____," by Eugene O'Neill
Answer________
5. "The Glass ____," by Tennessee Williams
Answer________
6. "The Importance of Being ____," by Oscar Wilde
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "A Raisin in the ____," by Lorraine Hansberry
Answer________
8. "Angels in ____," by Tony Kushner
Answer________
9. "Look Back in ____," by John Osborne
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Salesman. 2. Desire. 3. Woolf. 4. Night. 5. Menagerie. 6. Earnest. 7. Sun. 8. America. 9. Anger.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
