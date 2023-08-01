Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: POPULAR PLAYS

Provide one word to complete the title of the play. (e.g., "Our ____," by Thornton Wilder. Answer: Town.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "Death of a ____," by Arthur Miller

2. "A Streetcar Named ____," by Tennessee Williams

3. "Who's Afraid of Virginia ____," by Edward Ablee

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "Long Day's Journey Into ____," by Eugene O'Neill

5. "The Glass ____," by Tennessee Williams

6. "The Importance of Being ____," by Oscar Wilde

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "A Raisin in the ____," by Lorraine Hansberry

8. "Angels in ____," by Tony Kushner

9. "Look Back in ____," by John Osborne

ANSWERS: 1. Salesman. 2. Desire. 3. Woolf. 4. Night. 5. Menagerie. 6. Earnest. 7. Sun. 8. America. 9. Anger.

