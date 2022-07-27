Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PERIODS OF TIME
Each answer is one word. (e.g., A 24-hour period of time. Answer: Day.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The period of about 365 1/4 solar days.
Answer________
2. Between midnight and noon.
Answer________
3. One of the 60 parts in a minute.
Answer________
4. Saturday and Sunday.
Answer________
5. Twelve o’clock in the daytime.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A period of 10 years.
Answer________
7. Twelve o’clock at night.
Answer________
8. An extremely short period of time that ends almost immediately.
Answer________
9. One of the four natural divisions of the year.
Answer________
10. The period of time when a king or queen rules a country. Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A period of 1,000 years.
Answer________
12. The period of time when a person is most successful or popular.
Answer________
13. A period of 14 days; two weeks.
Answer________
14. The period during which something is functional (as between birth and death).
Answer________
15. A sailor’s assigned duty period.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Year. 2. Morning. 3. Second. 4. Weekend. 5. Noon (midday). 6. Decade. 7. Midnight. 8. Instant. 9. Season. 10. Reign. 11. Millennium. 12. Heyday. 13. Fortnight. 14. Lifetime. 15. Watch.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
