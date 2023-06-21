Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PRESIDENTIAL QUOTATIONS
Name the president. Term dates are shown. Hint: Quotes are listed from most recent to earliest. (e.g., “We did not come to fear the future. We came to shape it.” (2009-2017) Answer: Barack Obama.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “When our memories outweigh our dreams, it is then that we become old.” (1993-2001)
Answer________
2. “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest to God.” (1981-1989)
Answer________
3. “Forgive your enemies, but never forget their names.” (1961-1963)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” (1933-1945)
Answer________
5. “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” (1901-1909)
Answer________
6. “I am a slow walker, but I never walk backwards.” (1861-1865)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Try and fail, but don’t fail to try.” (1825-1829)
Answer________
8. “Honesty is the first chapter of the book of wisdom.” (1801-1809)
Answer________
9. “It is far better to be alone, than to be in bad company.” (1789-1797)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bill Clinton. 2. Ronald Reagan. 3. John F. Kennedy. 4. Franklin D. Roosevelt. 5. Theodore Roosevelt. 6. Abraham Lincoln. 7. John Quincy Adams. 8. Thomas Jefferson. 9. George Washington.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
