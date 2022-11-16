Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT COUNTRY ARE YOU IN?
(e.g., You are about 1,000 feet high on a wrought iron tower. Answer: France (Eiffel Tower).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. You are viewing an ivory white marble mausoleum in Agra.
2. You are taking a picture of a group of standing stones on Salisbury Plain.
3. You are walking along one of the biggest man-made structures on the planet.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. You are admiring the view of the lake from the famous Chateau Lake Louise.
5. You are viewing the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
6. You are at the site of an ancient city discovered in 1911.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. You are looking at a temple complex that is the world’s largest religious monument by land area.
8. You are at a citadel, the name of which means “fortress inside a city.”
9. You are photographing a colossal sculpture in the Black Hills.
ANSWERS: 1. India (Taj Mahal). 2. England (Stonehenge). 3. China (The Great Wall). 4. Canada (Lake Louise). 5. Egypt (Great Pyramid of Giza). 6. Peru (Machu Picchu). 7. Cambodia (Angkor Wat). 8. Russia (Kremlin). 9. United States (Mount Rushmore).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
