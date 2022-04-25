Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE VOWELS IN A ROW
Each answer is a five-letter word that has three or more vowels in a row. Hint: The first five answers start with “qu.” (e.g., Boyfriends. Answer: Beaus.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A woman who rules a country.
Answer________
2. A waiting line of people.
Answer________
3. Making very little noise.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Odd or strange.
Answer________
5. A small bird that people shoot and eat.
Answer________
6. A word used to express farewell.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Showing religious devotion.
Answer________
8. A song of joyful praise or exultation.
Answer________
9. Sticky and soft.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Queen. 2. Queue. 3. Quiet. 4. Queer. 5. Quail. 6. Adieu. 7. Pious. 8. Paean. 9. Gooey.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
