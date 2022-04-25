Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THREE VOWELS IN A ROW

Each answer is a five-letter word that has three or more vowels in a row. Hint: The first five answers start with “qu.” (e.g., Boyfriends. Answer: Beaus.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A woman who rules a country.

Answer________

2. A waiting line of people.

Answer________

3. Making very little noise.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Odd or strange.

Answer________

5. A small bird that people shoot and eat.

Answer________

6. A word used to express farewell.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Showing religious devotion.

Answer________

8. A song of joyful praise or exultation.

Answer________

9. Sticky and soft.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Queen. 2. Queue. 3. Quiet. 4. Queer. 5. Quail. 6. Adieu. 7. Pious. 8. Paean. 9. Gooey.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

