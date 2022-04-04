Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: six LETTERS: STARTS WITH “P”

Each answer is a six-letter word that starts with the letter “P.” (e.g., Its capital city is Warsaw. Answer: Poland.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It often ends a sentence.

Answer________

2. This general was portrayed by George C. Scott in film.

Answer________

3. A U.S. company that operates a worldwide online payment system.

Answer________

4. A Buddhist religious building.

Answer________

5. A bribe given to a disc jockey to induce him to promote a particular record.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. The 12th sign of the zodiac.

Answer________

7. A dog with thick, curly fur.

Answer________

8. A large, constricting snake.

Answer________

9. The capital city of the Czech Republic.

Answer________

10. The heroine in “The Merchant of Venice.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. An ancient supercontinent that included almost all of Earth’s land area.

Answer________

12. A regional dialect, especially one without a literary tradition.

Answer________

13. A running back with the Chicago Bears.

Answer________

14. The brightest star in Gemini.

Answer________

15. This Russian physiologist observed conditioned salivary responses in dogs.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Period. 2. (George) Patton. 3. PayPal. 4. Pagoda. 5. Payola. 6. Pisces. 7. Poodle. 8. Python. 9. Prague. 10. Portia. 11. Pangea. 12. Patois. 13. (Walter) Payton. 14. Pollux. 15. (Ivan) Pavlov.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you