Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: six LETTERS: STARTS WITH “P”
Each answer is a six-letter word that starts with the letter “P.” (e.g., Its capital city is Warsaw. Answer: Poland.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It often ends a sentence.
Answer________
2. This general was portrayed by George C. Scott in film.
Answer________
3. A U.S. company that operates a worldwide online payment system.
Answer________
4. A Buddhist religious building.
Answer________
5. A bribe given to a disc jockey to induce him to promote a particular record.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The 12th sign of the zodiac.
Answer________
7. A dog with thick, curly fur.
Answer________
8. A large, constricting snake.
Answer________
9. The capital city of the Czech Republic.
Answer________
10. The heroine in “The Merchant of Venice.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. An ancient supercontinent that included almost all of Earth’s land area.
Answer________
12. A regional dialect, especially one without a literary tradition.
Answer________
13. A running back with the Chicago Bears.
Answer________
14. The brightest star in Gemini.
Answer________
15. This Russian physiologist observed conditioned salivary responses in dogs.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Period. 2. (George) Patton. 3. PayPal. 4. Pagoda. 5. Payola. 6. Pisces. 7. Poodle. 8. Python. 9. Prague. 10. Portia. 11. Pangea. 12. Patois. 13. (Walter) Payton. 14. Pollux. 15. (Ivan) Pavlov.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
