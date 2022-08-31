Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BACK WORDS
Fill in the blanks with words that are “back words” (same letters in reverse order). (e.g., He had a _____ profit of ____ dollars. Answer: Net, ten.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Thank ____ our _____ Grover was found safe and sound.
2. I saw a sewer _____ stuck in some gooey_____.
3. Everything that I ____ on the shelf ____ on sale.
4. The burns suffered during the _____ made his skin ___ and sore.
5. The _____ with the gun was chewing ____.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Where did the ____ witch ____ ?
7. You can take a ____ at it, but you can’t ____ it.
8. He will ______ work after all the _____ are full.
9. She performed a diving ____ into the swimming _____.
10. The _____ said that he did not cause the train to go off the _____.
PH.D. LEVEL
11. When the dog ____ walking it leaves dirty ____ on the floor.
12. The border guards said that the ______ was ____ with drugs.
13. After he _____ all of the potatoes he will go to ______.
14. The _____ of the yachts were shiny and _____.
15. He uses ______ to shear the wool then _____ it into yarn.
ANSWERS: 1. God, dog. 2. Rat, tar. 3. Saw, was. 4. War, raw. 5. Mug, gum. 6. Evil, live. 7. Peek, keep. 8. Stop, pots. 9. Loop, pool. 10. Liar, rail. 11. Stops, spots. 12. Decal, laced. 13. Peels, sleep. 14. Keels, sleek. 15. Snips, spins.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
