Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPACE FLIGHT
(e.g., Who was the first American to travel into space? Answer: Alan Shepard.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Who was the first person to walk on the moon?
Answer________
2. Who was the first human to journey into outer space?
Answer________
3. Who was the first American to orbit Earth?
Answer________
4. On July 11, 2021, this billionaire took a space flight aboard VSS Unity.
Answer________
5. On July 20, 2021, this business magnate went into space on the NS-16 mission.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What was the name of the first man-made object to perform an orbital spaceflight?
Answer________
7. What was Mir?
Answer________
8. For what does NASA stand?
Answer________
9. What were Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour?
Answer________
10. What is the ISS?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Who or what was Laika?
Answer________
12. This car-size Mars rover is nicknamed “Percy.”
Answer________
13. In 2019, President Donald Trump established this independent military branch.
Answer________
14. What was the first ballistic missile to cross the boundary between air and space?
Answer________
15. In what film about a voyage to Jupiter did the sentient computer HAL appear?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Neil Armstrong. 2. Yuri Gagarin. 3. John Glenn. 4. Richard Branson. 5. Jeff Bezos. 6. Sputnik 1. 7. The first modular space station. 8. National Aeronautics and Space Administration. 9. U.S. space shuttles. 10. International Space Station. 11. First dog in space. 12. Perseverance. 13. The United States Space Force. 14. The German V-2 rocket (A-4) in 1944. 15. “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.