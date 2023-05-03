Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SHERIFFS: REAL & FICTIONAL
(e.g., Gene Barry portrayed this cane-carrying sheriff on TV. Answer: Bat Masterson.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Tom Hanks is the voice of this sheriff in “Toy Story.”
Answer________
2. This sheriff is the main antagonist in the legend of Robin Hood.
Answer________
3. He is erroneously regarded as the central figure in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He is best known for killing Billy the Kid.
Answer________
5. This anthropomorphic horse sheriff has a deputy called Baba Looey.
Answer________
6. Gene Hackman was Sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett in this 1992 film.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Jack McCall shot this man while he was playing poker in Deadwood.
Answer________
8. Cleavon Little portrayed Sheriff Bart in this 1974 Western comedy.
Answer________
9. What was the name of the sheriff on “The Andy Griffith Show”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Woody (Sheriff Woody Pride). 2. Sheriff of Nottingham. 3. Wyatt Earp. 4. Pat Garrett. 5. Quick Draw McGraw. 6. “Unforgiven.” 7. Wild Bill Hickok. 8. “Blazing Saddles.” 9. Sheriff Andy Taylor.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.