Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: INFAMOUS PEOPLE
(e.g., "The Son of Sam." Answer: David Berkowitz.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Gang boss known as "The Teflon Don."
Answer________
2. Alleged ax murderess of her parents. She was found not guilty.
Answer________
3. Assassin of President John F. Kennedy.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Pseudonym of the killer of women in London's Whitechapel district (1888).
Answer________
5. Outlaw shot to death by Texas Rangers along with his companion Bonnie Parker.
Answer________
6. Gangster who was nicknamed "Machine Gun."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He killed Jesse James, earning a $10,000 reward.
Answer________
8. Author of "Cell 2455, Death Row" who was known as the "Red Light Bandit."
Answer________
9. U.S. carpenter convicted of the kidnapping and murder of the Lindbergh baby.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. John Gotti. 2. Lizzie Borden. 3. Lee Harvey Oswald. 4. Jack the Ripper. 5. Clyde Barrow. 6. George Kelly. 7. Robert Ford. 8. Caryl Chessman. 9. Bruno Richard Hauptmann.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
