Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: INFAMOUS PEOPLE

(e.g., "The Son of Sam." Answer: David Berkowitz.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Gang boss known as "The Teflon Don."

Answer________

2. Alleged ax murderess of her parents. She was found not guilty.

Answer________

3. Assassin of President John F. Kennedy.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Pseudonym of the killer of women in London's Whitechapel district (1888).

Answer________

5. Outlaw shot to death by Texas Rangers along with his companion Bonnie Parker.

Answer________

6. Gangster who was nicknamed "Machine Gun."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. He killed Jesse James, earning a $10,000 reward.

Answer________

8. Author of "Cell 2455, Death Row" who was known as the "Red Light Bandit."

Answer________

9. U.S. carpenter convicted of the kidnapping and murder of the Lindbergh baby.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. John Gotti. 2. Lizzie Borden. 3. Lee Harvey Oswald. 4. Jack the Ripper. 5. Clyde Barrow. 6. George Kelly. 7. Robert Ford. 8. Caryl Chessman. 9. Bruno Richard Hauptmann.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you