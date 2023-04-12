Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TWO-WORD FILM TITLES
Two films with two-word titles share a title word or number. Provide the shared word or number. (e.g., Perfect ____ Jasmine Answer: Blue ("Perfect Blue" and "Blue Jasmine").)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Raging ____ Durham
Answer________
2. Bad ____ Claus
Answer________
3. Stuart ____ Women
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Batman ____ Amber
Answer________
5. Coming ____ Alone
Answer________
6. Apollo ____ Hours
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Survival ____ Slickers
Answer________
8. Before _____ Express
Answer________
9. Pitch _____ Swan
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bull. 2. Santa. 3. Little. 4. Forever. 5. Home. 6. 13. 7. City. 8. Midnight. 9. Black.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
