Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TRIOS

Complete the trio, then identify the group. (e.g., Reading, writing and ____. Answer: Arithmetic: The three R’s.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Larry, Curly and ___

Answer________

2. Butcher, Baker and ____

Answer________

3. Germany, Italy and ____

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Balthasar, Melchior and ____

Answer________

5. Huey, Dewey and ____

Answer________

6. Athos, Porthos and ____

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Nina, Pinta and ____

Answer________

8. Crosby, Stills and _____

Answer________

9. Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and ____

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Moe: The Three Stooges. 2. Candlestick maker: Three men in a tub. 3. Japan: The Axis powers of World War II. 4. Gaspar: The Three Wise Men. 5. Louie: Nephews of Donald Duck. 6. Aramis: The Three Musketeers. 7. Santa Maria: The three ships of Christopher Columbus. 8. Nash: Folk rock group. 9. Luciano Pavarotti: The Three Tenors.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

