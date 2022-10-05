Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FAMOUS BRANDS

A famous brand name is anagrammed. The type of product is provided. What is the famous brand? (e.g., Kine: apparel. Answer: Nike.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Nosy: electronic products

Answer________

2. Pipes: beverage

Answer________

3. Inlet: technology

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Abode: computer software

Answer________

5. Ogle: toys

Answer________

6. Rube: mobility services

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Nemesis: industrial manufacturing

Answer________

8. Steal: electric vehicle

Answer________

9. Priest: beverage

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Sony. 2. Pepsi. 3. Intel. 4. Adobe. 5. Lego. 6. Uber. 7. Siemens. 8. Tesla. 9. Sprite.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

