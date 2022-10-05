Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS BRANDS
A famous brand name is anagrammed. The type of product is provided. What is the famous brand? (e.g., Kine: apparel. Answer: Nike.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Nosy: electronic products
Answer________
2. Pipes: beverage
Answer________
3. Inlet: technology
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Abode: computer software
Answer________
5. Ogle: toys
Answer________
6. Rube: mobility services
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Nemesis: industrial manufacturing
Answer________
8. Steal: electric vehicle
Answer________
9. Priest: beverage
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sony. 2. Pepsi. 3. Intel. 4. Adobe. 5. Lego. 6. Uber. 7. Siemens. 8. Tesla. 9. Sprite.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
