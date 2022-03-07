Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MARCH AND MARCHES
(e.g., Proverb: March comes in like a lion and goes out like a ____. Answer: Lamb.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Quote: “An army marches on its ____.”
Answer________
2. What country traditionally marches first in the Olympic Parade of Nations?
Answer________
3. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March were sisters in this 1868 novel.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the name of the epic march made by Chinese communists in 1934-35?
Answer________
5. At the March on Washington in 1963, he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Answer________
6. Title of a 2005 French documentary shot in Antarctica.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He led a march across the Isthmus of Panama to the Pacific Ocean in 1513.
Answer________
8. Who sponsored the newsreel series “The March of Time”?
Answer________
9. What “March” appeared at the tea party in “Through the Looking-Glass”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Stomach (belly). 2. Greece. 3. “Little Women.” 4. The Long March. 5. Martin Luther King Jr. 6. “March of the Penguins.” 7. Balboa (Vasco Nunez de Balboa). 8. Time Inc. 9. The March Hare.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.