Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LITERARY NARRATORS
Identify the title of the novel. (e.g., Charles Marlow narrates this novel by Joseph Conrad. Answer: "Heart of Darkness.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The narrator of this novel begins with the words, "Call me Ishmael."
Answer________
2. Atticus Finch is the father of Scout, the narrator.
Answer________
3. A depressed 16-year-old named Holden Caulfield narrates this novel.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The protagonist and narrator is a professor under the pseudonym Humbert Humbert.
Answer________
5. This classic novel is narrated by a young Jim Hawkins.
Answer________
6. An orphan named Philip Pirrip narrates this novel by Charles Dickens.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The unnamed narrator of this novel is referred to as the second Mrs. de Winter.
Answer________
8. Chief Bromden is the half-Native American narrator of this novel set in a mental hospital.
Answer________
9. Nick Carraway narrates this novel set in the Jazz Age on Long Island.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Moby-Dick." 2. "To Kill a Mockingbird." 3. "The Catcher in the Rye." 4. "Lolita." 5. "Treasure Island." 6. "Great Expectations." 7. "Rebecca." 8. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." 9. "The Great Gatsby."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
