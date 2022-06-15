Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ISRAEL

(e.g., Israel is at the eastern end of this sea. Answer: Mediterranean Sea.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What is the proclaimed capital city?

Answer________

2. What city is the economic and technological center of the country?

Answer________

3. How many points are on the hexagram depicted on the flag of Israel?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What country borders Israel to the north?

Answer________

5. What is the official language?

Answer________

6. Jews are the dominant ethnic group. What group ranks second?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What is the name of the candelabrum that is a symbol of Jewish worship?

Answer________

8. Who was the first prime minister of Israel?

Answer________

9. This is a farm or place of work where the workers live together and share everything.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Jerusalem. 2. Tel Aviv. 3. Six. 4. Lebanon. 5. Hebrew. 6. Arabs. 7. Menorah. 8. David Ben-Gurion. 9. Kibbutz.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

