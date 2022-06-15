Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ISRAEL
(e.g., Israel is at the eastern end of this sea. Answer: Mediterranean Sea.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the proclaimed capital city?
Answer________
2. What city is the economic and technological center of the country?
Answer________
3. How many points are on the hexagram depicted on the flag of Israel?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What country borders Israel to the north?
Answer________
5. What is the official language?
Answer________
6. Jews are the dominant ethnic group. What group ranks second?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is the name of the candelabrum that is a symbol of Jewish worship?
Answer________
8. Who was the first prime minister of Israel?
Answer________
9. This is a farm or place of work where the workers live together and share everything.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Jerusalem. 2. Tel Aviv. 3. Six. 4. Lebanon. 5. Hebrew. 6. Arabs. 7. Menorah. 8. David Ben-Gurion. 9. Kibbutz.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
