Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NOTABLE QUOTATIONS
Provide the final word of the quotation. Then provide the surname of the speaker. (e.g., “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and ____,” Benjamin ___. Answer: Wise, Benjamin Franklin.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a ____,” Muhammad ____.
Answer________
2. “I think, therefore I ___,” Rene ____.
Answer________
3. “All I was doing was trying to get home from ____,” Rosa ___.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t ____,” Wayne ___.
Answer________
5. “Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone ___,” Margaret ____.
Answer________
6. “If you are going through hell, keep ____,” Winston ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “I have no special talent. I am only passionately ____,” Albert ____.
Answer________
8. “The more I learn about people, the more I like my ___,” Mark ___.
Answer________
9. “Be yourself; everyone else is already ___,” Oscar ___.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bee, Muhammad Ali. 2. Am, Rene Descartes. 3. Work, Rosa Parks. 4. Take, Wayne Gretzky. 5. Else, Margaret Mead (attributed). 6. Going, Winston Churchill. 7. Curious, Albert Einstein. 8. Dog, Mark Twain. 9. Taken, Oscar Wilde.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
