Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., According to Leo Durocher, what happens to nice guys? Answer: They finish last.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What film character said, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”?
Answer________
2. What did Enola Gay drop on Aug. 6, 1945?
Answer________
3. He was the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In what mutiny was the fictitious Captain Queeg involved?
Answer________
5. What was the name of George Washington’s estate in Virginia?
Answer________
6. In the title of a 1903 novel, from what farm was Rebecca?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What song begins, “From this valley they say you are leaving”?
Answer________
8. It is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands.
Answer________
9. She was the “First Lady of the Silent Screen.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rhett Butler. 2. Atomic bomb (on Hiroshima, Japan). 3. Audie Murphy. 4. The Caine Mutiny. 5. Mount Vernon. 6. Sunnybrook Farm. 7. “Red River Valley.” 8. Maui. 9. Lillian Gish.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
