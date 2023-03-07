Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHAT "EVER"?

Each answer is a word that contains "ever." (e.g., At no time in the past or in the future. Answer: Never.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The opposite of forward on a gear shift.

Answer________

2. The opposite of stupid.

Answer________

3. Water, tea and coffee, for example.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A high body temperature.

Answer________

5. More than two but fewer than many.

Answer________

6. A long handle that you pull or push to operate a machine.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A daydream.

Answer________

8. Of a great degree.

Answer________

9. Go back to a previous state.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Reverse. 2. Clever. 3. Beverage(s). 4. Fever. 5. Several. 6. Lever. 7. Reverie. 8. Severe. 9. Revert.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you