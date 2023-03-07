Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT "EVER"?
Each answer is a word that contains "ever." (e.g., At no time in the past or in the future. Answer: Never.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The opposite of forward on a gear shift.
Answer________
2. The opposite of stupid.
Answer________
3. Water, tea and coffee, for example.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A high body temperature.
Answer________
5. More than two but fewer than many.
Answer________
6. A long handle that you pull or push to operate a machine.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A daydream.
Answer________
8. Of a great degree.
Answer________
9. Go back to a previous state.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Reverse. 2. Clever. 3. Beverage(s). 4. Fever. 5. Several. 6. Lever. 7. Reverie. 8. Severe. 9. Revert.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
