Subject: PUN BOOK TITLES
The given book title suggests which similar book title? Extra points if you name the author. (e.g., “Bratfest at Tiffany’s,” by Lisi Harrison. Answer: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” by Truman Capote.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The Pun Also Rises,” by John Pollack
Answer________
2. “Pies & Prejudice,” by Heather Vogel Frederick
Answer________
3. “Grape Expectations,” by Tamar Myers
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The Crepes of Wrath,” by Tamar Myers
Answer________
5. “A Tale of Two Pretties,” by Lisi Harrison
Answer________
6. “A Broom of One’s Own,” by Nancy Peacock
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Larceny and Old Lace,” by Tamar Myers
Answer________
8. “The Da Vinci Cod,” by Don Brine
Answer________
9. “Midnight in the Garden of Evel Knievel,” by Giles Smith
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “The Sun Also Rises,” by Ernest Hemingway. 2. “Pride and Prejudice,” by Jane Austen. 3. “Great Expectations,” by Charles Dickens. 4. “The Grapes of Wrath,” by John Steinbeck. 5. “A Tale of Two Cities,” by Charles Dickens. 6. “A Room of One’s Own,” by Virginia Woolf. 7. “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring. 8. “The Da Vinci Code,” by Dan Brown. 9. “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” by John Berendt.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
