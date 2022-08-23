Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GREEN
Each answer is a word that starts with "green." (e.g., Someone responsible for the maintenance of a golf course. Answer: Greenskeeper.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The largest island in the world.
2. Slang for a U.S. paper dollar.
3. A term for someone who does not have much experience.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A conservatory is more commonly known by this name.
5. A strip of parks or rural land surrounding a town or city.
6. A British word for a retail seller of fresh fruits and vegetables.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A Thomas Hardy novel: "Under the _____ Tree."
8. An organization that exposes environmental problems.
9. An English borough through which the prime meridian passes.
ANSWERS: 1. Greenland. 2. Greenback. 3. Greenhorn. 4. Greenhouse. 5. Greenbelt. 6. Greengrocer. 7. Greenwood. 8. Greenpeace. 9. Greenwich.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
