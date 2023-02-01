Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: “FINAL JEOPARDY” QUESTIONS

Each question was used in a final round of “Jeopardy!” (e.g., She is the first woman to win two Best Actress Oscars before the age of 30. Answer: Luise Rainer.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The two main religions on this island nation are Greek Orthodox and Islam.

Answer________

2. The only U.S. state that borders four Great Lakes.

Answer________

3. Number of U.S. states that touch the Pacific Ocean.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This small town in Tuscany was the birthplace of the man who painted the “Mona Lisa.”

Answer________

5. The four corners on a Monopoly board are Go, Free Parking and these two.

Answer________

6. Walt Whitman called this “the beautiful uncut hair of graves.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This 1883 classic ends with the words “A well-behaved little boy!”

Answer________

8. These are the two U.S. states with only one consonant in their names.

Answer________

9. The only solo artist to have five Billboard No. 1 albums before the age of 19.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cyprus. 2. Michigan. 3. Five. 4. Vinci. 5. Jail and Go to Jail. 6. Grass. 7. “Pinocchio.” 8. Iowa and Ohio. 9. Justin Bieber.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you