Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “FINAL JEOPARDY” QUESTIONS
Each question was used in a final round of “Jeopardy!” (e.g., She is the first woman to win two Best Actress Oscars before the age of 30. Answer: Luise Rainer.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The two main religions on this island nation are Greek Orthodox and Islam.
Answer________
2. The only U.S. state that borders four Great Lakes.
Answer________
3. Number of U.S. states that touch the Pacific Ocean.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This small town in Tuscany was the birthplace of the man who painted the “Mona Lisa.”
Answer________
5. The four corners on a Monopoly board are Go, Free Parking and these two.
Answer________
6. Walt Whitman called this “the beautiful uncut hair of graves.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This 1883 classic ends with the words “A well-behaved little boy!”
Answer________
8. These are the two U.S. states with only one consonant in their names.
Answer________
9. The only solo artist to have five Billboard No. 1 albums before the age of 19.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cyprus. 2. Michigan. 3. Five. 4. Vinci. 5. Jail and Go to Jail. 6. Grass. 7. “Pinocchio.” 8. Iowa and Ohio. 9. Justin Bieber.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
