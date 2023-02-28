Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HISTORY
(e.g., In which country is the Bay of Pigs? Answer: Cuba.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which country first used paper money?
Answer________
2. Nicholas II was the last _____.
Answer________
3. On which island was Napoleon Bonaparte born?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is this list? Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, Sword.
Answer________
5. Who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel?
Answer________
6. What did King Philip II of Spain send to England in 1588?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who did 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip assassinate in Sarajevo in 1914?
Answer________
8. Henry VIII annulled his wedding to her, and she became known as the "King's Beloved Sister."
Answer________
9. In which country did the Orange Revolution take place?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Emperor (czar) of Russia. 3. Corsica. 4. Five Allied beachheads in Normandy. 5. Aaron Burr. 6. The Spanish Armada. 7. Archduke Franz Ferdinand (of Austria). 8. Anne of Cleves. 9. Ukraine.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
