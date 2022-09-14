Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HOMOPHONES
Homophones are words that are pronounced the same way. Fill in the blanks with homophones. (e.g., It will take about one ____ for us to clean _____ bedroom. Answer: Hour, our.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. During the king’s brief ____ there was ____ on most days.
Answer________
2. After his accident he walked around in a _____ for several ____.
Answer________
3. He was able to ____ his ___ phone for a fair price.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Although the ____ of his foot was badly bruised, it will ____ quickly.
Answer________
5. She ___ her friend the name of the perfume with the pleasant ____.
Answer________
6. In the fairy ____ the demon had a long ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. I have never _____ of such a large _____ of reindeer.
Answer________
8. Fighting off the ____ with his ____ hands was futile.
Answer________
9. He ____ with relief when his friends supported his ____ of the argument.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Reign, rain. 2. Daze, days. 3. Sell, cell. 4. Heel, heal. 5. Sent, scent. 6. Tale, tail. 7. Heard, herd. 8. Bear, bare 9. Sighed, side.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.