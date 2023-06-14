Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS
(e.g., In bowling, the targets are called ____. Answer: Pins.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is it called when all the bowling pins are knocked down with the first ball?
Answer________
2. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian ever. In what sport did he excel?
Answer________
3. "Association football" is commonly known as ____ in the U.S.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What Olympic event consists of 10 track and field events?
Answer________
5. What sport begins with a face-off?
Answer________
6. In what athletic event do contestants throw a heavy, round ball as far as possible?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. With eight Olympic gold medals and 19 world records, he is considered the greatest sprinter ever.
Answer________
8. What are the three jumps in a triple jump?
Answer________
9. In what type of event do contestants usually hold a baton in their fist?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Strike. 2. Swimming. 3. Soccer. 4. Decathlon. 5. Hockey. 6. Shot put. 7. Usain Bolt. 8. Hop, step (skip) and jump. 9. Relay race.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.