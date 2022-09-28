ACROSS
1 Layovers
6 Hide away
11 __ salts
16 "L'__, c'est moi"
20 Fortunetelling card
21 Speed
22 Pearly substance
23 Some equines
25 Run off with another
26 Glacial ridge
27 Track
28 Place of contest
29 Triumphed
30 Talk misleadingly
32 Produces (2 wds.)
34 Spinning toy
35 Kind of leopard
37 Killed
38 Bias
39 Irrigates
41 Had a yearning
43 Leather strip
44 Gear projections
46 Annoyed unceasingly
49 Aim
50 Below the skin
54 Triangular sail
55 Discovered
56 Jay, formerly of late-night TV
57 Money in France
58 Emmet
59 Glove size
60 Dead language
61 Outdoes
62 Wound aftermath
64 Recipe amount
65 Copycat
66 No. 5 iron
67 Greek goddess of marriage
68 Engrave
69 Rouse from sleep
70 Fruit stone
71 "Indeed!"
72 Fret
74 Like some garments
75 Meaning
77 Fitting
80 Mineral that contains metal
81 Birdsongs
82 Concern
83 Young lady
87 Nonchalant
89 Field of growing rice
90 Unbroken
91 Driver's problem
92 Pleasing to the eye
93 Transports
94 Foe
95 Calendar abbr.
96 Kiln
97 River in England
98 Made cynical by overexposure
99 Lead sulfide
102 Tribal pillar (2 wds.)
105 Ravine
106 Factual
107 Main artery
108 Complaint
109 Pro __
110 Golfing assistant
113 Instruct
114 Horse's gait
115 Kind of bean
119 Poem
120 Orchestral work
123 Japanese entertainer
125 Marry
126 Henry __ Lodge
128 Watchful
129 Flat boat
130 Leggy bird
132 Entertain
133 Wool fabric
134 Once more
135 Holiday sound
136 Amaze
137 Domesticated
138 Police actions
139 Motif
DOWN
1 Cooks in water
2 Claw
3 Town in Maine
4 Explode
5 Walk
6 Like some nuts
7 Ate a little of
8 Lopsided
9 Ending for pun or prank
10 That girl
11 Competitor
12 Kitchen scrap
13 Meager
14 First (Abbr.)
15 Brooks and Gibson
16 Issue forth
17 Seaman
18 Ridge among mountains
19 Male voice
24 Weakens
31 Quite pale
32 Fair-haired
33 Had bills to pay
36 Conduct, as war
38 Polish
40 Treys
42 Billiards stick
43 Difficult
44 Old garment
45 Black
46 Spatter
47 Knife used by surgeons
48 Rose oil
49 Veranda
50 Take root (2 wds.)
51 Like pulp
52 Bandleader __ Shaw
53 Comes in last
55 Ornate
56 Shot in the foot
59 Unit of petrol
60 Enjoys
61 __ in the belfry
63 Uncooked
64 Gardner's Mason
65 Masculine
66 Dug for coal
69 Unsettled areas
70 Hazard
73 Leaking slowly
74 Big spoon
75 Light lunch
76 Sprite
77 Monks' superior
78 Town in Utah
79 Doctrine
81 Make happen
82 Flock of birds
84 Modify
85 Steam bath
86 Take without permission
88 Set of nine
89 Zahn or Abdul
90 Scoot
93 Owl's cry
94 __ Waldo Emerson
98 Succulent
99 Distance around
100 Cash dispenser (Abbr.)
101 Page
103 Make a little wet
104 Victim
105 Gave
106 Unties
108 Clooney or Orwell
109 Cold
110 Drug plant
111 John Quincy __
112 First appearance
113 Heat unit
114 Sun hat
116 Cognizant
117 Poison
118 One of the Astaires
121 Flagpole
122 Entreaty
123 Pop's Lady __
124 Bank customer's no.
127 Sch. in Columbus
129 Tavern
131 Stadium shout
