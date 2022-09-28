ACROSS

1 Layovers

6 Hide away

11 __ salts

16 "L'__, c'est moi"

20 Fortunetelling card

21 Speed

22 Pearly substance

23 Some equines

25 Run off with another

26 Glacial ridge

27 Track

28 Place of contest

29 Triumphed

30 Talk misleadingly

32 Produces (2 wds.)

34 Spinning toy

35 Kind of leopard

37 Killed

38 Bias

39 Irrigates

41 Had a yearning

43 Leather strip

44 Gear projections

46 Annoyed unceasingly

49 Aim

50 Below the skin

54 Triangular sail

55 Discovered

56 Jay, formerly of late-night TV

57 Money in France

58 Emmet

59 Glove size

60 Dead language

61 Outdoes

62 Wound aftermath

64 Recipe amount

65 Copycat

66 No. 5 iron

67 Greek goddess of marriage

68 Engrave

69 Rouse from sleep

70 Fruit stone

71 "Indeed!"

72 Fret

74 Like some garments

75 Meaning

77 Fitting

80 Mineral that contains metal

81 Birdsongs

82 Concern

83 Young lady

87 Nonchalant

89 Field of growing rice

90 Unbroken

91 Driver's problem

92 Pleasing to the eye

93 Transports

94 Foe

95 Calendar abbr.

96 Kiln

97 River in England

98 Made cynical by overexposure

99 Lead sulfide

102 Tribal pillar (2 wds.)

105 Ravine

106 Factual

107 Main artery

108 Complaint

109 Pro __

110 Golfing assistant

113 Instruct

114 Horse's gait

115 Kind of bean

119 Poem

120 Orchestral work

123 Japanese entertainer

125 Marry

126 Henry __ Lodge

128 Watchful

129 Flat boat

130 Leggy bird

132 Entertain

133 Wool fabric

134 Once more

135 Holiday sound

136 Amaze

137 Domesticated

138 Police actions

139 Motif

DOWN

1 Cooks in water

2 Claw

3 Town in Maine

4 Explode

5 Walk

6 Like some nuts

7 Ate a little of

8 Lopsided

9 Ending for pun or prank

10 That girl

11 Competitor

12 Kitchen scrap

13 Meager

14 First (Abbr.)

15 Brooks and Gibson

16 Issue forth

17 Seaman

18 Ridge among mountains

19 Male voice

24 Weakens

31 Quite pale

32 Fair-haired

33 Had bills to pay

36 Conduct, as war

38 Polish

40 Treys

42 Billiards stick

43 Difficult

44 Old garment

45 Black

46 Spatter

47 Knife used by surgeons

48 Rose oil

49 Veranda

50 Take root (2 wds.)

51 Like pulp

52 Bandleader __ Shaw

53 Comes in last

55 Ornate

56 Shot in the foot

59 Unit of petrol

60 Enjoys

61 __ in the belfry

63 Uncooked

64 Gardner's Mason

65 Masculine

66 Dug for coal

69 Unsettled areas

70 Hazard

73 Leaking slowly

74 Big spoon

75 Light lunch

76 Sprite

77 Monks' superior

78 Town in Utah

79 Doctrine

81 Make happen

82 Flock of birds

84 Modify

85 Steam bath

86 Take without permission

88 Set of nine

89 Zahn or Abdul

90 Scoot

93 Owl's cry

94 __ Waldo Emerson

98 Succulent

99 Distance around

100 Cash dispenser (Abbr.)

101 Page

103 Make a little wet

104 Victim

105 Gave

106 Unties

108 Clooney or Orwell

109 Cold

110 Drug plant

111 John Quincy __

112 First appearance

113 Heat unit

114 Sun hat

116 Cognizant

117 Poison

118 One of the Astaires

121 Flagpole

122 Entreaty

123 Pop's Lady __

124 Bank customer's no.

127 Sch. in Columbus

129 Tavern

131 Stadium shout

