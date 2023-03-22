Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STATE NAMES IN SONG TITLES
Complete the song title with the name of a state. (e.g., "I Love ____." Answer: New York.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "(The) ____ Waltz"
Answer________
2. "My Old ____ Home"
Answer________
3. "Rainy Night in _____"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Sweet Home ____"
Answer________
5. "Hotel _____"
Answer________
6. "_______ 6-5000"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Back Home Again in _____"
Answer________
8. "Moonlight in ____"
Answer________
9. "Blue _______"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Tennessee. 2. Kentucky. 3. Georgia. 4. Alabama. 5. California. 6. Pennsylvania. 7. Indiana. 8. Vermont. 9. Hawaii.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
