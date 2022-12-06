Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IN which COUNTRY?

In which country are the two cities located? (e.g., Chilliwack and Nanaimo. Answer: Canada.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Trieste and Parma.

2. Derby and Coventry.

3. Saint Petersburg and Omsk.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Lucknow and Delhi.

5. Seville and Granada.

6. Valparaiso and Concepcion.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Ankara and Izmir.

8. Giza and Port Said.

9. Durban and Pretoria.

ANSWERS: 1. Italy. 2. England. 3. Russia. 4. India. 5. Spain. 6. Chile. 7. Turkey. 8. Egypt. 9. South Africa.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

