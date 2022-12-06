Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IN which COUNTRY?
In which country are the two cities located? (e.g., Chilliwack and Nanaimo. Answer: Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Trieste and Parma.
Answer________
2. Derby and Coventry.
Answer________
3. Saint Petersburg and Omsk.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Lucknow and Delhi.
Answer________
5. Seville and Granada.
Answer________
6. Valparaiso and Concepcion.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Ankara and Izmir.
Answer________
8. Giza and Port Said.
Answer________
9. Durban and Pretoria.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Italy. 2. England. 3. Russia. 4. India. 5. Spain. 6. Chile. 7. Turkey. 8. Egypt. 9. South Africa.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
