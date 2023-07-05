Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS POLITICIANS
(e.g., He is known as “El Libertador.” Answer: Simon Bolivar.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He led the nation through the American Civil War.
Answer________
2. He was prime minister of the U.K. during the Second World War.
Answer________
3. He used nonviolent resistance during India’s campaign for independence from British rule.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The founder of the People’s Republic of China.
Answer________
5. Anti-apartheid leader who served as the first president of South Africa.
Answer________
6. Queen of the U.K. whose reign was marked by a great expansion of the British Empire.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He served as the first head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924.
Answer________
8. The founder of North Korea.
Answer________
9. Founder and first emperor of the Mongol Empire.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Abraham Lincoln. 2. Winston Churchill. 3. Mahatma Gandhi. 4. Mao Zedong. 5. Nelson Mandela. 6. Queen Victoria. 7. Vladimir Lenin. 8. Kim Il-sung. 9. Genghis Khan.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.