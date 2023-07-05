Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FAMOUS POLITICIANS

(e.g., He is known as “El Libertador.” Answer: Simon Bolivar.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He led the nation through the American Civil War.

Answer________

2. He was prime minister of the U.K. during the Second World War.

Answer________

3. He used nonviolent resistance during India’s campaign for independence from British rule.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The founder of the People’s Republic of China.

Answer________

5. Anti-apartheid leader who served as the first president of South Africa.

Answer________

6. Queen of the U.K. whose reign was marked by a great expansion of the British Empire.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. He served as the first head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924.

Answer________

8. The founder of North Korea.

Answer________

9. Founder and first emperor of the Mongol Empire.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Abraham Lincoln. 2. Winston Churchill. 3. Mahatma Gandhi. 4. Mao Zedong. 5. Nelson Mandela. 6. Queen Victoria. 7. Vladimir Lenin. 8. Kim Il-sung. 9. Genghis Khan.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

