Subject: OLD
Each answer is a two-word phrase. The first word is “old.” (e.g., A cocktail made of whiskey, bitters, sugar, and fruit. Answer: Old fashioned.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The first of the two main divisions of the Christian Bible.
2. The national flag of the United States.
3. The Eastern Hemisphere.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A disparaging term for a woman who is no longer young and has not married.
5. Slang for an old man.
6. A former lover.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The London building that contains the main courts where criminal trials take place.
8. A nickname for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
9. Nickname for Andrew Jackson.
ANSWERS: 1. Old Testament. 2. Old Glory. 3. Old World. 4. Old maid. 5. Old codger, old geezer. 6. Old flame. 7. Old Bailey. 8. Old Dominion. 9. Old Hickory.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
