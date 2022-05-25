Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EUROPEAN HISTORY
(e.g., He really did not fiddle while Rome burned. Answer: Nero.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from this Italian island in 1815.
Answer________
2. This wall began going up in 1961.
Answer________
3. This “Iron Lady” was the first woman to serve as Britain’s prime minister.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. King John of England issued this charter in 1215 at the behest of his barons.
Answer________
5. The eruption of this volcano in 79 A.D. destroyed the city of Pompeii.
Answer________
6. This was the final and decisive battle of the Napoleonic Wars.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This German was the seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation.
Answer________
8. The Romans called this island “Hibernia.”
Answer________
9. This principality was first ruled by a member of the House of Grimaldi in 1297.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Elba. 2. Berlin Wall. 3. Margaret Thatcher. 4. Magna Carta. 5. Mount Vesuvius. 6. Battle of Waterloo. 7. Martin Luther. 8. Ireland. 9. Monaco.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
