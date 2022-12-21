ACROSS
1 "Beat it!"
6 Wild-goose __
11 Obsolete
16 Mental faculties
20 Hirsute
21 Goes after game
22 Hard wood
23 Zenana
25 Valuable thing
26 Brinks
27 Anglo- __
28 Insect stage
29 Abbr. on a map
30 Calcify
32 Cruel
34 __ -de-sac
35 Ballpoints
37 Pickle flavoring
38 Singer Carpenter
39 Approved
41 Rub out
43 Made a hand signal
44 Crude-filled vessel
46 North Carolina's capital
49 Loathed
50 Know-nothing
54 Come out
55 Challenged
56 __ -a-brac
57 Hit hard
58 NSA cousin
59 Some sculptures
60 Tropical fruit
61 Artist's print, for short
62 English queen
64 Like a julep
65 __ du jour
66 Warming device
67 Stake
68 Arm bone
69 Short stop
70 Chess pieces
71 Before
72 Freight
74 Main force of a blow
75 Round and shiny
77 False show
80 DDE, familiarly
81 Grain for a mill
82 Reynolds or Lancaster
83 A cheese
87 Low-grade
89 Felony
90 Roost
91 Far-reaching
92 __ firma
93 Clan
94 Tamed parrot
95 Acquired
96 Nerve network
97 Lasso
98 Like some hair
99 English landowner
102 Real-estate showing (2 wds.)
105 Drills
106 Disconcert
107 Deals with
108 Goes bad
109 Walter __ Disney
110 One of the Golden Girls
113 Ends
114 Dressed
115 "Phooey!"
119 Notable time
120 Container for a book
123 Straw hat
125 __ and games
126 Illicit payment
128 Bias
129 Break out
130 Like an acrobat
132 Strange
133 Knight's weapon
134 __ macabre
135 Code name
136 Toboggan
137 Stage direction
138 Freshwater mammal
139 Javelin
DOWN
1 Like a razor
2 Class
3 Gone up
4 Have being
5 Traditional story
6 Hold dear
7 Gather, as a team
8 Cherub
9 Kind of British gun
10 Curvy letter
11 Wanted
12 Died down
13 Something poisonous
14 Lab compound
15 Unit of force
16 Stiff hair
17 "__ __ a Camera"
18 Comics detective Dick __
19 Smooth transition
24 Fungus
31 Saying
32 Like a highway
33 Fly alone
36 Crystal-gazer
38 Hudson and Beckinsale
40 "Lawrence of __"
42 Fix fraudulently
43 Like a toad
44 Pointed arch
45 Indian of Peru
46 Summary, for short
47 _ acid
48 Tilts
49 "__ la vista, baby!"
50 Angry
51 Dull surface
52 Theater worker
53 Seaside
55 "Beats me!"
56 Explode
59 Hull's bottom
60 Haggard
61 Furnish
63 Much-used abbr.
64 Indistinct
65 Bring about
66 Tract of wasteland
69 __ -time TV
70 Forgiveness
73 A Verdi opera
74 Under-the-table payment
75 Thickset
76 Evergreen tree
77 Texas player
78 Baby bird's cry
79 Linzer or sacher
81 Complaint
82 __ and whistles
84 Written number
85 Love
86 Measure of length
88 Soak
89 Rood
90 Tiny openings
93 Genuine
94 Contented sounds
98 Sporty car
99 Playground attraction
100 Sine __ non
101 Defunct acronym
103 Lifted up
104 Fall birthstone
105 Supportive one
106 Apple-polish
108 Point of view
109 Go by
110 Spiritual teacher
111 Monsters
112 Mother-of- __
113 Little
114 Nobleman
116 In flames
117 City in Oklahoma
118 Derisive look
121 Man or Ely
122 Blueprint
123 Unruly child
124 Crashes against
127 Old cry of disapproval
129 Tokyo, once
131 Political abbr.
