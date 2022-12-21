ACROSS

1 "Beat it!"

6 Wild-goose __

11 Obsolete

16 Mental faculties

20 Hirsute

21 Goes after game

22 Hard wood

23 Zenana

25 Valuable thing

26 Brinks

27 Anglo- __

28 Insect stage

29 Abbr. on a map

30 Calcify

32 Cruel

34 __ -de-sac

35 Ballpoints

37 Pickle flavoring

38 Singer Carpenter

39 Approved

41 Rub out

43 Made a hand signal

44 Crude-filled vessel

46 North Carolina's capital

49 Loathed

50 Know-nothing

54 Come out

55 Challenged

56 __ -a-brac

57 Hit hard

58 NSA cousin

59 Some sculptures

60 Tropical fruit

61 Artist's print, for short

62 English queen

64 Like a julep

65 __ du jour

66 Warming device

67 Stake

68 Arm bone

69 Short stop

70 Chess pieces

71 Before

72 Freight

74 Main force of a blow

75 Round and shiny

77 False show

80 DDE, familiarly

81 Grain for a mill

82 Reynolds or Lancaster

83 A cheese

87 Low-grade

89 Felony

90 Roost

91 Far-reaching

92 __ firma

93 Clan

94 Tamed parrot

95 Acquired

96 Nerve network

97 Lasso

98 Like some hair

99 English landowner

102 Real-estate showing (2 wds.)

105 Drills

106 Disconcert

107 Deals with

108 Goes bad

109 Walter __ Disney

110 One of the Golden Girls

113 Ends

114 Dressed

115 "Phooey!"

119 Notable time

120 Container for a book

123 Straw hat

125 __ and games

126 Illicit payment

128 Bias

129 Break out

130 Like an acrobat

132 Strange

133 Knight's weapon

134 __ macabre

135 Code name

136 Toboggan

137 Stage direction

138 Freshwater mammal

139 Javelin

DOWN

1 Like a razor

2 Class

3 Gone up

4 Have being

5 Traditional story

6 Hold dear

7 Gather, as a team

8 Cherub

9 Kind of British gun

10 Curvy letter

11 Wanted

12 Died down

13 Something poisonous

14 Lab compound

15 Unit of force

16 Stiff hair

17 "__ __ a Camera"

18 Comics detective Dick __

19 Smooth transition

24 Fungus

31 Saying

32 Like a highway

33 Fly alone

36 Crystal-gazer

38 Hudson and Beckinsale

40 "Lawrence of __"

42 Fix fraudulently

43 Like a toad

44 Pointed arch

45 Indian of Peru

46 Summary, for short

47 _ acid

48 Tilts

49 "__ la vista, baby!"

50 Angry

51 Dull surface

52 Theater worker

53 Seaside

55 "Beats me!"

56 Explode

59 Hull's bottom

60 Haggard

61 Furnish

63 Much-used abbr.

64 Indistinct

65 Bring about

66 Tract of wasteland

69 __ -time TV

70 Forgiveness

73 A Verdi opera

74 Under-the-table payment

75 Thickset

76 Evergreen tree

77 Texas player

78 Baby bird's cry

79 Linzer or sacher

81 Complaint

82 __ and whistles

84 Written number

85 Love

86 Measure of length

88 Soak

89 Rood

90 Tiny openings

93 Genuine

94 Contented sounds

98 Sporty car

99 Playground attraction

100 Sine __ non

101 Defunct acronym

103 Lifted up

104 Fall birthstone

105 Supportive one

106 Apple-polish

108 Point of view

109 Go by

110 Spiritual teacher

111 Monsters

112 Mother-of- __

113 Little

114 Nobleman

116 In flames

117 City in Oklahoma

118 Derisive look

121 Man or Ely

122 Blueprint

123 Unruly child

124 Crashes against

127 Old cry of disapproval

129 Tokyo, once

131 Political abbr.

