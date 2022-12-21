Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BUSINESS NAMES
Each answer is a business name that consists of the names of two people. (e.g., Johnson & ____. Answer: Johnson.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Procter & _____
Answer________
2. Rolls-____
Answer________
3. Barnes & ____
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Baskin-____
Answer________
5. Fisher-____
Answer________
6. Wells ____
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Bausch + ____
Answer________
8. Anheuser-____
Answer________
9. Hewlett- ____
Answer________
Answers: 1. Gamble. 2. Royce. 3. Noble. 4. Robbins. 5. Price. 6. Fargo. 7. Lomb. 8. Busch. 9. Packard.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
