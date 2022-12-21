Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BUSINESS NAMES

Each answer is a business name that consists of the names of two people. (e.g., Johnson & ____. Answer: Johnson.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Procter & _____

2. Rolls-____

3. Barnes & ____

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Baskin-____

5. Fisher-____

6. Wells ____

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Bausch + ____

8. Anheuser-____

9. Hewlett- ____

Answers: 1. Gamble. 2. Royce. 3. Noble. 4. Robbins. 5. Price. 6. Fargo. 7. Lomb. 8. Busch. 9. Packard.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

