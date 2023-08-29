Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREESOMES
Complete the threesome. (e.g., The Three Amigos: Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, ____. Answer: Martin Short.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Mascots of Rice Krispies: Snap, Crackle and ___.
Answer________
2. Donald Duck's nephews: Huey, Dewey and ____.
Answer________
3. The Three Stooges: Larry, Curly and ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Dorothy's friends in "The Wizard of Oz": The Tin Man, The Scarecrow and _____.
Answer________
5. The Marx Brothers: Chico, Harpo and ____.
Answer________
6. The Three Musketeers: Athos, Porthos and ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and _____.
Answer________
8. The Three Tenors: Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and _____.
Answer________
9. The Powerpuff Girls: Blossom, Bubbles and ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pop. 2. Louie. 3. Moe. 4. The Cowardly Lion. 5. Groucho. 6. Aramis. 7. Eli Wallach. 8. Luciano Pavarotti. 9. Buttercup.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
