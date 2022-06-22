Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BRITISH LITERATURE
(e.g., Author of “The War of the Worlds.” Answer: H.G. Wells.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He wrote “The Hobbit.”
2. In this George Orwell novel, a group of farm animals rebel against their human farmer.
3. From where did the invaders come in “War of the Worlds”?
4. This detective lived at 221B Baker Street.
5. Author of the “Harry Potter” fantasy series.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “Mame” is an anagram for what Jane Austen novel?
7. Thomas Hardy’s last completed novel was “Jude the ____.”
8. This Daphne du Maurier novel begins, “Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again.”
9. This title character fell in love with Mr. Rochester.
10. This novel is thought to be based on the Scottish castaway Alexander Selkirk.
PH.D. LEVEL
11. His first novel, “Lord of the Flies,” was rejected by numerous publishers.
12. This William served as Poet Laureate from 1843 until his death in 1850.
13. Jane Austen titles: “Sense and ___,” “Pride and ____,” “Love and ____.”
14. Name the three Bronte sisters.
15. She wrote the world’s longest-running play.
ANSWERS: 1. J.R.R. Tolkien. 2. “Animal Farm.” 3. Mars. 4. Sherlock Holmes. 5. J.K. Rowling. 6. “Emma.” 7. Obscure. 8. “Rebecca.” 9. Jane Eyre. 10. “Robinson Crusoe.” 11. William Golding 12. William Wordsworth. 13. Sensibility, Prejudice, Friendship. 14. Charlotte, Emily, Anne. 15. Agatha Christie (“The Mousetrap”).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
