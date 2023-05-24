Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CAPES
(e.g., Who is the “Caped Crusader”? Answer: Batman.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is one of Africa’s capital cities.
Answer________
2. Patti Page sang, “You’re sure to fall in love with old ____.”
Answer________
3. A common misconception is that this cape is the southern tip of Africa.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This cape was officially “Cape Kennedy” from 1963 to 1973.
Answer________
5. The Panama Canal reduced the need for ships to round this southern cape.
Answer________
6. The name of the island country, Cabo Verde, means _____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This island is part of the province of Nova Scotia.
Answer________
8. This city is the largest city between Tampa and Miami.
Answer________
9. Robert Mitchum portrayed released prisoner Max Cady in this 1962 film.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cape Town. 2. Cape Cod. 3. Cape of Good Hope. 4. Cape Canaveral. 5. Cape Horn. 6. Green Cape. 7. Cape Breton Island. 8. Cape Coral. 9. “Cape Fear.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
