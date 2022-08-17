Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BIOLOGY

(e.g., The genetic material of an organism. Answer: Genome.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The human heart is divided into how many chambers?

Answer________

2. The outer layer of the skin covering the exterior body surface of humans.

Answer________

3. Traditionally biology is divided into these two major fields.

Answer________

4. The part of a plant that grows underground and holds the plant in place.

Answer________

5. The green substance in plant cells.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. An exact copy of an animal or plant created in a laboratory.

Answer________

7. This sex chromosome is present in human males but not females.

Answer________

8. Muscles may connect directly onto bones or connect to them by _____.

Answer________

9. The process of breathing air in and out.

Answer________

10. It is the mammary gland of bovids (cows, sheep and goats).

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. In humans, it is the unborn from the end of the eighth week to the moment of birth.

Answer________

12. What is the CNS? It’s composed of the brain and spinal cord in vertebrates.

Answer________

13. The system that protects the body from foreign substances and pathogenic organisms.

Answer________

14. The period during which an embryo develops (about 266 days in humans).

Answer________

15. This green-brown liquid that is made in the liver helps you digest fats.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Four. 2. Epidermis. 3. Botany and zoology. 4. Roots. 5. Chlorophyll. 6. Clone. 7. The Y chromosome. 8. Tendons. 9. Respiration. 10. Udder. 11. Fetus. 12. Central nervous system. 13. Immune system. 14. Gestation. 15. Bile.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

