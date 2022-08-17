Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BIOLOGY
(e.g., The genetic material of an organism. Answer: Genome.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The human heart is divided into how many chambers?
2. The outer layer of the skin covering the exterior body surface of humans.
3. Traditionally biology is divided into these two major fields.
4. The part of a plant that grows underground and holds the plant in place.
5. The green substance in plant cells.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. An exact copy of an animal or plant created in a laboratory.
7. This sex chromosome is present in human males but not females.
8. Muscles may connect directly onto bones or connect to them by _____.
9. The process of breathing air in and out.
10. It is the mammary gland of bovids (cows, sheep and goats).
PH.D. LEVEL
11. In humans, it is the unborn from the end of the eighth week to the moment of birth.
12. What is the CNS? It’s composed of the brain and spinal cord in vertebrates.
13. The system that protects the body from foreign substances and pathogenic organisms.
14. The period during which an embryo develops (about 266 days in humans).
15. This green-brown liquid that is made in the liver helps you digest fats.
ANSWERS: 1. Four. 2. Epidermis. 3. Botany and zoology. 4. Roots. 5. Chlorophyll. 6. Clone. 7. The Y chromosome. 8. Tendons. 9. Respiration. 10. Udder. 11. Fetus. 12. Central nervous system. 13. Immune system. 14. Gestation. 15. Bile.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
