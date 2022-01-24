Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NO "SIR"
Identify the person who declined a British knighthood. (e.g., He discovered electromagnetic induction. Answer: Michael Faraday.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He led the Arab revolt against the Turks and authored "The Seven Pillars of Wisdom."
Answer________
2. English physicist who wrote "A Brief History of Time."
Answer________
3. Rolling Stone magazine called him "The Greatest Rock Star Ever" after his death in 2016.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He played the title role in the 1963 British comedy film "Tom Jones."
Answer________
5. Author of "The Jungle Book" and "Kim."
Answer________
6. He played the title role in the film "Lawrence of Arabia."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Author of "Brave New World" and his final novel "Island."
Answer________
8. Playwright of "Pygmalion" and "Man and Superman."
Answer________
9. English artist/sculptor whose works are monumental organic forms.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. T.E. Lawrence. 2. Stephen Hawking. 3. David Bowie. 4. Albert Finney. 5. Rudyard Kipling. 6. Peter O'Toole. 7. Aldous Huxley. 8. George Bernard Shaw. 9. Henry Moore.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.