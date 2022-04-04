ACROSS
1 Let slip
6 October birthstone
10 Spouse
14 Cozy dwelling
18 Get there
20 Mata __
21 Golf club
22 Saltwater body
24 Cheered
25 Sir __ Guinness
26 Unmixed, said of liquor
27 A spice
29 To be (Lat.)
30 Concerning
(2 wds.)
32 Female animal
34 Minus
36 Big sandwich
37 Observe
38 Home to billions
39 Pimpinella
41 __ Bader Ginsburg
43 Speck
44 Like a missing GI
45 Remote
47 Water-filled trench
49 Bin for rubbish
52 Sticky fruit
53 Multicolored
55 Ready-made
59 Narrative
60 Claw
62 Before very long
64 Traveled by car
65 Adjust
66 City in Australia
67 Business abbr.
69 Massage
71 Once in a blue __
72 United
73 Mountain ridge
74 High card
75 Two-faced god
77 Top
78 Sing a certain way
80 Worried
82 Cedar __
84 Monks' superior
85 Animal fur
87 Music's Puente
88 Kind of skirt
89 "Heroes"
cheerleader
90 Perceptible by the ear
92 Instant
93 On in years
94 Raise in rank
96 Take legal action
97 The Pentateuch
99 Sports org.
102 Floor coverings
104 Tiny __
105 Rds.
106 Tool for boring
107 Actual
108 Primp
110 Cry weakly
112 Held back until later
114 Musket
115 Sunday talk
117 Profound
119 Yarn
120 Full of spunk
121 __ the Terrible
123 Patio cousin
125 Sharp
126 Bit of paint
129 Wine city in Italy
131 Arboreal animal
132 Hard outer part
133 Recipe amt.
136 Old Greek coin
138 Mince
140 School org.
141 Agent 007
142 The body,
in anatomy
143 Bottle for wine
145 Zola title
147 __ tide
149 Click beetle
151 Coin of a kind
152 Image
153 Went very fast
154 Entertain
155 Salamander
156 Concern
157 Makes inquiry
158 Shoulder muscles, for short
DOWN
1 __ and penates
2 Developed
3 Ordinary language
4 Venue
5 Palindromic name
6 Scarlett of "Gone with the Wind"
7 Wan
8 Have being
9 One with a permit
10 A kind of apple
11 Wrath
12 Young horse
13 Stage direction
14 Flyer's preference
15 Old French coin
16 Son of Adam and Eve
17 Made manageable
19 Thomas Alva __
23 Notorious despot
28 Acquired
31 Nothing
33 Intelligence
35 Cogito ergo __
38 Absent
39 Letter after gee
40 Early computer
42 Stony
44 Measure of
farmland
45 "Divine Comedy" poet
46 Half-score
48 Word
49 About (2 wds.)
50 Dazzle
51 Ratel, a mammal (2 wds.)
52 Grime
54 Mahi-mahi, a fish
56 Stupidity
57 Eschews
58 Stoops
60 Discarded bit of food
61 Paddy crop
63 Convent inhabitant
66 Fictitious reason
68 Stinging plant
70 Second-story man
73 Love
74 Illustrator
75 Coal-black
76 Palin or Jessica Parker
79 Kimono sash
80 Craze
81 Stalemate
83 __ de deux
84 Attractive quality
85 Tranquilized
86 Ump's cry
89 Army unit
91 Head-and-
shoulders
sculpture
92 Ethel's husband
95 Goal
97 Sheer fabric
98 Arch with a point
100 Cheese in a trap
101 Confederate
103 Partly (Prefix)
105 Smooth and shiny
106 Banana tree
107 Destroy
109 __ Scotia
111 Rainy
113 Huntress in Greek myth
114 Nosebag filler
116 Emergent
118 Fuel for cooking
120 Auto part
122 __ degree
124 Rodent
125 Relatives
126 Sawbones, for short
127 As blind as __ __
128 Metalloid element
130 Column order
132 Lariats
133 Full-blown
134 Food fish
135 Reduces
137 Body of fresh water
139 Burrowing rodent
141 Yelp
142 Wise
144 Not very many
146 Also not
148 The dawn
personified
150 Conducted
