ACROSS

1 Let slip

6 October birthstone

10 Spouse

14 Cozy dwelling

18 Get there

20 Mata __

21 Golf club

22 Saltwater body

24 Cheered

25 Sir __ Guinness

26 Unmixed, said of liquor

27 A spice

29 To be (Lat.)

30 Concerning

(2 wds.)

32 Female animal

34 Minus

36 Big sandwich

37 Observe

38 Home to billions

39 Pimpinella

41 __ Bader Ginsburg

43 Speck

44 Like a missing GI

45 Remote

47 Water-filled trench

49 Bin for rubbish

52 Sticky fruit

53 Multicolored

55 Ready-made

59 Narrative

60 Claw

62 Before very long

64 Traveled by car

65 Adjust

66 City in Australia

67 Business abbr.

69 Massage

71 Once in a blue __

72 United

73 Mountain ridge

74 High card

75 Two-faced god

77 Top

78 Sing a certain way

80 Worried

82 Cedar __

84 Monks' superior

85 Animal fur

87 Music's Puente

88 Kind of skirt

89 "Heroes"

cheerleader

90 Perceptible by the ear

92 Instant

93 On in years

94 Raise in rank

96 Take legal action

97 The Pentateuch

99 Sports org.

102 Floor coverings

104 Tiny __

105 Rds.

106 Tool for boring

107 Actual

108 Primp

110 Cry weakly

112 Held back until later

114 Musket

115 Sunday talk

117 Profound

119 Yarn

120 Full of spunk

121 __ the Terrible

123 Patio cousin

125 Sharp

126 Bit of paint

129 Wine city in Italy

131 Arboreal animal

132 Hard outer part

133 Recipe amt.

136 Old Greek coin

138 Mince

140 School org.

141 Agent 007

142 The body,

in anatomy

143 Bottle for wine

145 Zola title

147 __ tide

149 Click beetle

151 Coin of a kind

152 Image

153 Went very fast

154 Entertain

155 Salamander

156 Concern

157 Makes inquiry

158 Shoulder muscles, for short

DOWN

1 __ and penates

2 Developed

3 Ordinary language

4 Venue

5 Palindromic name

6 Scarlett of "Gone with the Wind"

7 Wan

8 Have being

9 One with a permit

10 A kind of apple

11 Wrath

12 Young horse

13 Stage direction

14 Flyer's preference

15 Old French coin

16 Son of Adam and Eve

17 Made manageable

19 Thomas Alva __

23 Notorious despot

28 Acquired

31 Nothing

33 Intelligence

35 Cogito ergo __

38 Absent

39 Letter after gee

40 Early computer

42 Stony

44 Measure of

farmland

45 "Divine Comedy" poet

46 Half-score

48 Word

49 About (2 wds.)

50 Dazzle

51 Ratel, a mammal (2 wds.)

52 Grime

54 Mahi-mahi, a fish

56 Stupidity

57 Eschews

58 Stoops

60 Discarded bit of food

61 Paddy crop

63 Convent inhabitant

66 Fictitious reason

68 Stinging plant

70 Second-story man

73 Love

74 Illustrator

75 Coal-black

76 Palin or Jessica Parker

79 Kimono sash

80 Craze

81 Stalemate

83 __ de deux

84 Attractive quality

85 Tranquilized

86 Ump's cry

89 Army unit

91 Head-and-

shoulders

sculpture

92 Ethel's husband

95 Goal

97 Sheer fabric

98 Arch with a point

100 Cheese in a trap

101 Confederate

103 Partly (Prefix)

105 Smooth and shiny

106 Banana tree

107 Destroy

109 __ Scotia

111 Rainy

113 Huntress in Greek myth

114 Nosebag filler

116 Emergent

118 Fuel for cooking

120 Auto part

122 __ degree

124 Rodent

125 Relatives

126 Sawbones, for short

127 As blind as __ __

128 Metalloid element

130 Column order

132 Lariats

133 Full-blown

134 Food fish

135 Reduces

137 Body of fresh water

139 Burrowing rodent

141 Yelp

142 Wise

144 Not very many

146 Also not

148 The dawn

personified

150 Conducted

