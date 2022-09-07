Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GOLD
(e.g., All that this king touched turned to gold. Answer: King Midas.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer________
2. What unit is used to measure the purity of gold?
Answer________
3. What is “black gold”?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What body part combines with the word “gold” to mean a kind, compassionate person?
Answer________
5. The saying says to never kill this bird.
Answer________
6. This is said to be found at the end of a rainbow.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Word for someone who is lazy and tries to avoid work by pretending to be sick.
Answer________
8. She had an encounter with three bears.
Answer________
9. Term for extremely thin sheets of gold.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Au. 2. Carat. 3. Oil. 4. Heart (heart of gold). 5. The goose that lays the golden egg. 6. A pot of gold. 7. Goldbrick. 8. Goldilocks. 9. Gold leaf.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
