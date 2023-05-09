ACROSS
1 Spoke wildly
6 Do a farm job
10 Medieval spiked club
14 Labyrinths
19 White poplar
20 __ ink
22 Seabirds
24 Wheat type
25 Fable's lesson
26 Pencil end
27 Characteristic
28 Triangular wall under a roof
29 Kick
30 Radar cousin
32 Racecourse in England
34 Sapling
35 Directed
39 Plate of greens, mixed
41 Laborer (2 wds.)
43 Frogman
45 Not very hot, not very cold
47 Cotton cloth
48 Snapshot
51 Open wide
53 Streetcar
55 __ Lanka
56 Clean-air org.
59 Eastern servant
61 Like a doily
62 Hold
64 Arthurian paradise
66 Binge
68 Canine cry
70 Kitchen vessel
72 Are
73 Set of four
75 Old TV show
77 Burns
79 __ est percipi
80 Ogled
82 Colophony
84 Go places on holiday
86 Oklahoma town
88 French painter
90 Writer Ephron
91 Indian Ocean island group
95 Termagant
97 Wraparound headgear
101 Ship of 1492
102 Coffee variety
104 Used a keyboard
106 Slate
108 Decorate
110 Bull constellation
112 Canvas cover
114 Retinue
115 Cushioned
117 River in France
118 Kind of test
120 Uncommon
121 Compass pt.
122 __ contra
124 Crones
126 Sufi
128 Upperclassman (Abbr.)
129 Weasel relative
131 Reddish brown
133 Portion
135 Attorney's assistant
139 Letter after gamma
141 Raincoat
145 Corpuscle
146 Wheel spokes
148 Ross or Rigg
150 Put cargo aboard
151 Membership organizations
153 Laughing
155 River in Italy
157 Flatboat
158 Bird on a coin
159 Thick
160 Sadness
161 Got ready to fire
162 Sugary
163 Fill
164 Descartes or Coty
165 Former students, for short
DOWN
1 Inclined ways
2 Concerning
3 French writer Jules __
4 Gladdened
5 Actor Benicio __ Toro
6 Shred
7 Son of Seth
8 "So long, amigo!"
9 Like a feather, said of leaves
10 Corp. leadership
11 Atmosphere
12 Conflict
13 Draw forth
14 Chop suey additive
15 Indifference
16 Banded animal
17 Barkin or Burstyn
18 Horse
21 "__ __ of Two Cities"
23 Supplies
31 Engrossed
33 __ firma
36 Relieve (of)
37 Wickedness
38 Traveler's problem
40 Sad song
42 Propel
44 Speedy car
46 Pub game
48 Gone by
49 Force
50 Bill of fare
52 POTUS #10
54 Tiny bits
56 Beethoven's "Fur __"
57 Search party
58 Stake
60 "Present!"
63 Not at all ornate
65 Chopping tools
67 Kind of seal
69 Poke
70 Lancelot and Galahad, e.g.
71 Rye fungus
74 Jeans fabric
76 Employs
78 Bush
81 Chunk of turf
83 Not one
85 "__ Bulba"
87 Decompose
89 Clan
91 Golden-touch king
92 Battery terminal
93 Fat
94 "Be quiet!"
96 All in
98 Smudge
99 Assumed name
100 __ Dame
101 Gets some shuteye
103 Fields
105 Scoria
107 Numerical suffix
109 Place in Asia
111 Encouraged
113 Ways of life
116 Hinder
119 Watch part
123 Consider
125 Raced
126 Bullfighter
127 Dernier __
129 Leisurely walk
130 Women
132 Great Greek epic
134 Dessert item
135 Steps
136 Attorney- __ __
137 A cosmetic
138 Tropical vine
140 Old-womanish
142 Cosmic payback
143 Inched
144 Woodwind instruments
147 Tech. school
149 Greek conflict
152 Harden
154 Pipe fitting
156 Before
157 Satchel
