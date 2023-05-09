ACROSS

1 Spoke wildly

6 Do a farm job

10 Medieval spiked club

14 Labyrinths

19 White poplar

20 __ ink

22 Seabirds

24 Wheat type

25 Fable's lesson

26 Pencil end

27 Characteristic

28 Triangular wall under a roof

29 Kick

30 Radar cousin

32 Racecourse in England

34 Sapling

35 Directed

39 Plate of greens, mixed

41 Laborer (2 wds.)

43 Frogman

45 Not very hot, not very cold

47 Cotton cloth

48 Snapshot

51 Open wide

53 Streetcar

55 __ Lanka

56 Clean-air org.

59 Eastern servant

61 Like a doily

62 Hold

64 Arthurian paradise

66 Binge

68 Canine cry

70 Kitchen vessel

72 Are

73 Set of four

75 Old TV show

77 Burns

79 __ est percipi

80 Ogled

82 Colophony

84 Go places on holiday

86 Oklahoma town

88 French painter

90 Writer Ephron

91 Indian Ocean island group

95 Termagant

97 Wraparound headgear

101 Ship of 1492

102 Coffee variety

104 Used a keyboard

106 Slate

108 Decorate

110 Bull constellation

112 Canvas cover

114 Retinue

115 Cushioned

117 River in France

118 Kind of test

120 Uncommon

121 Compass pt.

122 __ contra

124 Crones

126 Sufi

128 Upperclassman (Abbr.)

129 Weasel relative

131 Reddish brown

133 Portion

135 Attorney's assistant

139 Letter after gamma

141 Raincoat

145 Corpuscle

146 Wheel spokes

148 Ross or Rigg

150 Put cargo aboard

151 Membership organizations

153 Laughing

155 River in Italy

157 Flatboat

158 Bird on a coin

159 Thick

160 Sadness

161 Got ready to fire

162 Sugary

163 Fill

164 Descartes or Coty

165 Former students, for short

DOWN

1 Inclined ways

2 Concerning

3 French writer Jules __

4 Gladdened

5 Actor Benicio __ Toro

6 Shred

7 Son of Seth

8 "So long, amigo!"

9 Like a feather, said of leaves

10 Corp. leadership

11 Atmosphere

12 Conflict

13 Draw forth

14 Chop suey additive

15 Indifference

16 Banded animal

17 Barkin or Burstyn

18 Horse

21 "__ __ of Two Cities"

23 Supplies

31 Engrossed

33 __ firma

36 Relieve (of)

37 Wickedness

38 Traveler's problem

40 Sad song

42 Propel

44 Speedy car

46 Pub game

48 Gone by

49 Force

50 Bill of fare

52 POTUS #10

54 Tiny bits

56 Beethoven's "Fur __"

57 Search party

58 Stake

60 "Present!"

63 Not at all ornate

65 Chopping tools

67 Kind of seal

69 Poke

70 Lancelot and Galahad, e.g.

71 Rye fungus

74 Jeans fabric

76 Employs

78 Bush

81 Chunk of turf

83 Not one

85 "__ Bulba"

87 Decompose

89 Clan

91 Golden-touch king

92 Battery terminal

93 Fat

94 "Be quiet!"

96 All in

98 Smudge

99 Assumed name

100 __ Dame

101 Gets some shuteye

103 Fields

105 Scoria

107 Numerical suffix

109 Place in Asia

111 Encouraged

113 Ways of life

116 Hinder

119 Watch part

123 Consider

125 Raced

126 Bullfighter

127 Dernier __

129 Leisurely walk

130 Women

132 Great Greek epic

134 Dessert item

135 Steps

136 Attorney- __ __

137 A cosmetic

138 Tropical vine

140 Old-womanish

142 Cosmic payback

143 Inched

144 Woodwind instruments

147 Tech. school

149 Greek conflict

152 Harden

154 Pipe fitting

156 Before

157 Satchel

