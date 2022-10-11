Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ASTRONOMY
(e.g., This, the brightest star in the night sky, is also called the Dog Star. Answer: Sirius.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The best-known comet. It returns approximately every 76 years.
2. What is the name of our galaxy?
3. This star in the Little Dipper is also called the North Star.
4. A region of space having a gravitational field so intense that no matter can escape.
5. During this, the sun is obscured by the moon.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. These small bodies of rock and metal are also called "minor planets."
7. What is the pseudoscience claiming divination by the positions of the planets, sun and moon?
8. This space telescope was launched into orbit in 1990.
9. When near the sun, these bright objects develop a long tail of gas and dust.
10. The Cassini Division is a dark gap between the rings of this planet.
PH.D. LEVEL
11. "SETI" stands for the "search for _____."
12. The JWST was launched in 2021. The letters stand for the ____ ____ Space Telescope.
13. This Polish astronomer produced a model of the solar system with the sun in the center.
14. His 1980 book "Cosmos" popularized astronomy.
15. This hypothetical form of matter may account for about 85% of the matter in the universe.
ANSWERS: 1. Halley's comet. 2. The Milky Way. 3. Polaris. 4. Black hole. 5. Solar eclipse. 6. Asteroids. 7. Astrology. 8. Hubble telescope. 9. Comets. 10. Saturn. 11. Extraterrestrial intelligence. 12. James Webb. 13. Nicolaus Copernicus. 14. Carl Sagan. 15. Dark matter.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
