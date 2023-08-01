Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALLITERATIVE BRAND NAMES

Provide the second part of the alliterative brand name. The type of product or service is provided. (e.g., American ____ (air travel). Answer: Airlines.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Krispy ____ (doughnuts)

Answer________

2. Frosted ___ (cereal)

Answer________

3. Range ____ (automobile)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Best ____ (retail)

Answer________

5. Pay____ (money transfers)

Answer________

6. Circuit ____ (electronics)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Life___ (identity theft)

Answer________

8. Tater ___ (potatoes)

Answer________

9. American ___ (clothing)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Kreme. 2. Flakes. 3. Rover. 4. Buy. 5. Pal. 6. City. 7. Lock. 8. Tots. 9. Apparel.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you