Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALLITERATIVE BRAND NAMES
Provide the second part of the alliterative brand name. The type of product or service is provided. (e.g., American ____ (air travel). Answer: Airlines.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Krispy ____ (doughnuts)
Answer________
2. Frosted ___ (cereal)
Answer________
3. Range ____ (automobile)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Best ____ (retail)
Answer________
5. Pay____ (money transfers)
Answer________
6. Circuit ____ (electronics)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Life___ (identity theft)
Answer________
8. Tater ___ (potatoes)
Answer________
9. American ___ (clothing)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Kreme. 2. Flakes. 3. Rover. 4. Buy. 5. Pal. 6. City. 7. Lock. 8. Tots. 9. Apparel.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
