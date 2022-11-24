Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IDIOM
The ending is given. Provide the entire idiom. (e.g., ... when you’re having fun. Answer: Time flies when you’re having fun.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. ... in one basket.
Answer________
2. ... far from the tree.
Answer________
3. ... by its cover.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. ... comes around.
Answer________
5. ... on the other side of the fence.
Answer________
6. ... those who wait.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. ... in the mouth.
Answer________
8. ... the fat lady sings.
Answer________
9. ... from a baby.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. 2. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. 3. You can’t judge a book by its cover. 4. What goes around comes around. 5. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. 6. Good things come to those who wait. 7. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. 8. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. 9. It’s like taking candy from a baby.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
