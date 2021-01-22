Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: OFF-?
Each answer is a word that begins with “off.” (e.g., A white color that is slightly yellow or gray. Answer: Off-white.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Term to describe a joke or remark that is rude or offensive.
Answer________
2. Not engaged in the performance of one’s work.
Answer________
3. Low-budget theaters located outside the main theatrical area in Manhattan.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Unprepared or surprised by something unexpected.
Answer________
5. To get rid of something unpleasant or burdensome by delegation to another.
Answer________
6. Occurring when a radio or television program is not being recorded.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Differing from the usual or expected; unconventional.
Answer________
8. Not standing or resting in normal physical equilibrium.
Answer________
9. Situated or taking place away from a university.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Off-color. 2. Off-duty. 3. Off-Broadway. 4. Off-guard. 5. Offload. 6. Off-air. 7. Offbeat. 8. Off-balance. 9. Off-campus.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
