Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTIONAL TV LAWYERS
(e.g., Henry Winkler played lawyer Barry Zuckerkorn on this sitcom. Answer: “Arrested Development.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Who played Ben Matlock on TV’s “Matlock”?
Answer________
2. Phil Morris portrayed Jackie Chiles, a parody of Johnnie Cochran, on this show.
Answer________
3. He portrayed the title character Perry Mason in the TV series from 1957 to 1966.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was someone you had “better call” on this show.
Answer________
5. Calista Flockhart starred in the title role of this legal comedy-drama TV series.
Answer________
6. Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, played Rachel Zane on this show.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Julianna Margulies portrays the title character, Alicia Florrick, on this TV series.
Answer________
8. John Larroquette played prosecutor Dan Fielding in a court presided over by judge Harry T. Stone.
Answer________
9. Phil Hartman was the voice of ambulance chasing lawyer Lionel Hutz in this animated series.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Andy Griffith. 2. “Seinfeld.” 3. Raymond Burr. 4. “Breaking Bad”/”Better Call Saul.” 5. “Ally McBeal.” 6. “Suits.” 7. “The Good Wife” 8. “Night Court” 9. “The Simpsons.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.