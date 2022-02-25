Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POETRY TITLES
The poet's name is given. Provide the final word of the title. (e.g., Robert Frost: "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy _____." Answer: Evening.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. John McCrae: "In Flanders _____"
Answer________
2. Dylan Thomas: "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good ____"
Answer________
3. Robert Frost: "The Road Not ____"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Emily Dickinson: "Because I Could Not Stop for ____"
Answer________
5. William Wordsworth: "I Wandered Lonely as a _____"
Answer________
6. John Keats: "Ode on a Grecian ____"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Walt Whitman: "Song of ____"
Answer________
8. Lord Byron: "She Walks in ____"
Answer________
9. Robert Burns: "A Red, Red ____"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Fields. 2. Night. 3. Taken. 4. Death. 5. Cloud. 6. Urn. 7. Myself. 8. Beauty. 9. Rose.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. (c) 2021 Ken Fisher
